Today's NFL Trade Could Impact Cardinals' Draft Plans

The Arizona Cardinals inch closer to the 2026 NFL Draft with numerous possibilities at their third overall pick, though a trade within the league's landscape might have potentially altered their plans.

The New York Jets are trading edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, according to numerous reports.

The Jets, picking right ahead of the Cardinals at No. 2, will essentially have their pick of the litter when it comes to the field of players after quarterback Fernando Mendoza expectedly goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1.

New York, however, now has a void in their pass rush room, and they could supplement that need in the first round of the draft.

Arizona is highly expected to also entertain an edge rusher with their top pick, creating a bit more unknown for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Who Cardinals, Jets Could Target in NFL Draft

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Names such as Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey are considered to be the top three edge rushers in this class. All three players could potentially be gone within the top seven picks as well.

The Cardinals have met with all three at the NFL combine this week.

Reese projects as a player who could play either edge rusher or inside linebacker after playing both at Ohio State. That versatility could be fun for potential defensive coordinators, though the Cardinals haven't recently had success with similar stories in either Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

Bain dominated the college ranks with Miami, producing on the game's biggest stage. He's a relentless player that does have concerns with his arm size.

on @mockdraftable, there are only two EDGE rushers with a shorter arm length than Rueben Bain Jr. (since 1999)



Nate Williams (2013)

Sutton Smith (2019) https://t.co/evQUhHjNC8 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 26, 2026

Bailey is an ultra athletic pass rusher emerging from Texas Tech with his own size concerns, though that more so is on his overall frame compared to standard NFL edge rushers rather than reach like Bain.

There seems to be a bit of everything for the Cardinals to covet in a pass rusher, with versatility, production and athleticism all affording upside at the top of the draft.

However, a new suitor has entered the room from New York, and as a result of today's trade, Arizona might not get first dibs on their preferred edge rusher.

This could all be moot, as offensive tackle is also a potential option for Arizona at No. 3 — though we won't know until they're on the clock.