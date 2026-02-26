Every Expert's Predicted Cardinals First-Round Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are in Indianapolis for NFL combine week, gaining a look at the draft's best prospects with in-person meetings, medical exams and on-field workouts.

The Cardinals own the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, leaving the door open for plenty of options when they eventually get on the clock.

Offense? Defense? Trenches? Skill position?

Those are questions Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort must answer this week, and while we await the official answer, experts across the web make their best pick:

CBS Sports: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Garrett Podell: "This is the top offensive tackle in the draft. The consensus All -American simply envelopes edge rushers at the point of attack, playing up to his immense size in the run and pass games. Mauigoa is an absolute tank in the run game -- something yours truly observed at the Cotton Bowl -- and he didn't surrender a sack in the final 12 games of the 2025 season. He could be a long-term bookend right tackle in Arizona opposite Paris Johnson Jr."

ESPN: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Mel Kiper Jr.: "Tough call here between Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese. I have Reese one spot higher on my board , but the Cardinals might opt for the more proven production. Bailey had 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 71 pressures and three forced fumbles last season. Simply put, he gets after the QB. That's what the Cardinals need after managing just 30 sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the NFL."

The Athletic: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

David Ubben: "Arizona’s future at quarterback is uncertain, but what is certain is it needs help up front. Fano is the best offensive lineman in this draft and was the cornerstone of one of the best offensive lines in college football. He’s a prototype with three years of starting experience."

NFL Network: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah: "Mauigoa plugs in at right tackle and upgrades an offensive line in desperate need of help."

Yahoo!: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Nate Tice: "The Cardinals have question marks at quarterback under new head coach Mike LaFleur, and could feasibly draft just about any position here and it would make sense given the state of their roster. Other players in this class might rise as pure offensive tackles, but Mauigoa has earned the right for a chance at right tackle at the next level. Mauigoa is a mauling run blocker with clean technique who seldom gets caught out of position. Whether he ends up at right tackle or kicks inside to guard, he is a great fit for a Cardinals team that desperately needs more talent up front to complement left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who has shown flashes of future stardom but got caught up in this franchise’s messiness."

Other Potential Picks

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is also a high possibility to be drafted early, who reportedly had a good meeting with the Cardinals this week. Bailey is athletic but carries his own concerns in terms of size while Bain's arm length has been heavily discussed.

Mauigoa appears to be a strong possibility thanks to the Cardinals' need for a right tackle entering the offseason. Fano also fits, though Mauigoa is considered to be the top prospect at the position.

The Cardinals could also trade down, according to Ossenfort. You can read more about that here.