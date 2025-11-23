All Cardinals

Week 12 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football and DFS Strategies

Week 12 Arizona Cardinals fantasy football & DFS guide: Start/sit calls, DK/FD salaries, projections, and best lineup strategies vs. Jacksonville.

Kelly Singh

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cardinals host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. It's a matchup that should work well for Arizona’s passing game. Jacksonville has struggled defensively against quarterbacks and pass-catchers over the last month, giving up passing yards and red-zone passing touchdowns at one of the highest rates in the league.

With Jacoby Brissett stabilizing the offense and the WR room finally showing signs of life, this is a spot where multiple Cardinals can land in starting lineups of season-long leagues and DFS builds.

Starting Recommendations

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has quietly delivered QB1-level production in back-to-back weeks. The Jaguars are bottom-10 in EPA allowed per dropback and have been beaten by even mediocre passing attacks. Brissett is a strong streaming option and a viable low-salary daily fantasy plays.

Trey McBride

Rock-solid. Elite target share. Jacksonville's strong suit is not defending TEs, and McBride is sure to receive plenty of volume. All the major sources project Trey McBride as the best fantasy play on the team.

Michael Wilson

Coming off a breakout Week 11, Wilson slides into a juicy matchup against a defense that has been repeatedly burned by WRs. He’s a FLEX in season-long fantasy football and a salary-saver in DFS.

Sit Recommendations

Arizona Cardinals Defense

The Cardinals banged up (and inconsistent) defense is one to be avoided this week in season-long and in DFS formats. I'd only recommend playing this defense in situations where you need to punt the position to save salary cap in DFS.

All Running Backs

Just don't do it. It's too risky this week. Trust me on this one.

Best DFS Plays for Week 12

Trey McBride (DK $5,800 / FD $7,200)

  • Safest floor
  • Highest target share
  • Strong TD probability
  • Works for cash and GPP games

Michael Wilson (DK $3,700 / FD $5,700)

  • One of the best values on the entire slate
  • Role trending upward
  • Perfect salary-saver for stacking

Jacoby Brissett (DK $5,100 / FD $6,900)

  • Cheap QB option in a favorable matchup
  • Supports double-stack builds
  • Provides a contrarian play among chalk QBs

GPP Tournaments Only: Greg Dortch (DK $4,300 / FD $5,500)

  • Boom-bust play
  • Surprising athletic upside
  • Works beautifully with a Brissett stack

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the sneakiest DFS stacks on the Week 12 slate. McBride is your anchor, Wilson is your value cheat code, and Brissett is the key that unlocks everything. Greg Dortch is your GPP moonshot, and the RBs and defense are avoidable unless salary constraints force them into your builds. Happy playing!

