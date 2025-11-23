Week 12 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football and DFS Strategies
The Cardinals host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. It's a matchup that should work well for Arizona’s passing game. Jacksonville has struggled defensively against quarterbacks and pass-catchers over the last month, giving up passing yards and red-zone passing touchdowns at one of the highest rates in the league.
With Jacoby Brissett stabilizing the offense and the WR room finally showing signs of life, this is a spot where multiple Cardinals can land in starting lineups of season-long leagues and DFS builds.
Starting Recommendations
Jacoby Brissett
Brissett has quietly delivered QB1-level production in back-to-back weeks. The Jaguars are bottom-10 in EPA allowed per dropback and have been beaten by even mediocre passing attacks. Brissett is a strong streaming option and a viable low-salary daily fantasy plays.
Trey McBride
Rock-solid. Elite target share. Jacksonville's strong suit is not defending TEs, and McBride is sure to receive plenty of volume. All the major sources project Trey McBride as the best fantasy play on the team.
Michael Wilson
Coming off a breakout Week 11, Wilson slides into a juicy matchup against a defense that has been repeatedly burned by WRs. He’s a FLEX in season-long fantasy football and a salary-saver in DFS.
Sit Recommendations
Arizona Cardinals Defense
The Cardinals banged up (and inconsistent) defense is one to be avoided this week in season-long and in DFS formats. I'd only recommend playing this defense in situations where you need to punt the position to save salary cap in DFS.
All Running Backs
Just don't do it. It's too risky this week. Trust me on this one.
Best DFS Plays for Week 12
Trey McBride (DK $5,800 / FD $7,200)
- Safest floor
- Highest target share
- Strong TD probability
- Works for cash and GPP games
Michael Wilson (DK $3,700 / FD $5,700)
- One of the best values on the entire slate
- Role trending upward
- Perfect salary-saver for stacking
Jacoby Brissett (DK $5,100 / FD $6,900)
- Cheap QB option in a favorable matchup
- Supports double-stack builds
- Provides a contrarian play among chalk QBs
GPP Tournaments Only: Greg Dortch (DK $4,300 / FD $5,500)
- Boom-bust play
- Surprising athletic upside
- Works beautifully with a Brissett stack
The Arizona Cardinals are one of the sneakiest DFS stacks on the Week 12 slate. McBride is your anchor, Wilson is your value cheat code, and Brissett is the key that unlocks everything. Greg Dortch is your GPP moonshot, and the RBs and defense are avoidable unless salary constraints force them into your builds. Happy playing!