Preview: 5 Questions Ahead of Cardinals vs Texans

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are set to meet in Week 15 action at NRG Stadium.

Houston plays host as the Texans hope to continue a winning season that's featured victories in their last eight-of-ten while Arizona simply hopes to stop the bleeding after dropping their last ten-of-eleven entering Sunday.

To gain a better perspective from Houston's side, we joined forces with Texans On SI's Jeremy Brener and got two cents on the upcoming matchup:

1. The Texans and Cardinals did business in the 2023 NFL Draft where Houston ultimately landed the No. 3 pick — how’s that trade viewed years later in Houston?

Jeremy Brener: "The Texans absolutely love their end of the trade. Getting Will Anderson Jr. has absolutely shaped the team for the better, and the Texans have the number one defense in the league because of it.

"Anderson and Danielle Hunter are quite possibly the strongest pass rush duo in the league. Because of them, Houston has legitimate Super Bowl hopes."

2. Houston has the league’s top defense in terms of points allowed per game, what’s been their biggest reason for success?

Brener: "Apart from Anderson and Hunter, the Texans secondary has been crucial in making plays. Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock are all capable of taking the ball away and it has made the Texans one of the elite defenses in the league.

"The Texans also have this old-school, hard-nosed football mentality, which is not as prevalent in the league as it used to be. That has played a huge role, and head coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker, has his hands on top of everything when it comes to the defense."

3. What needs to happen for the Texans to lose this game?

Brener: "The Texans will lose the game if CJ Stroud is under duress too often from not getting protection from the offensive line. The team also has some injuries in the running back room, so it may be hard for them to get the running game going on offense.

"However, the defense has been carrying the team for the most part. So if the Texans can get 17-20 points, they should win the game."

4. One matchup you’re circling to dictate Sunday’s outcome

Brener: "The Cardinals defensive line vs. the Texans offensive line. The Texans have been hot and cold in the trenches all season long and their success usually dictates how well they will play as a team.

"The winner of this matchup will probably win the game for their team."

5. Final Score prediction

Brener: "The Texans have won five straight games, and I expect them to win a sixth consecutive matchup. The defense has given a bunch of teams fits, and that should be no different against Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals' offense. Texans 23, Cardinals 10."