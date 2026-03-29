Why Devin Duvernay Will Break Out With Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of solid signings this free agent period, though one of their more underrated moves could end up being more impactful than expected.

The Cardinals inked pass catcher Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal, and while Arizona's wide receiver corps is full of top heavy talent in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, Duvernay's role as a special teams return man could transform that phase of Arizona's ball.

Duvernay is considered to be one of the top return men across the league on kickoff, averaging just under 27 yards per return last season with the Chicago Bears. Duvernay earned most of his reputation with the Baltimore Ravens as a return man earlier in his career.

More on Devin Duvernay

From the team's offical press release:

"Duvernay (5-11, 202) is a two-time Pro Bowler (2021-22) and first team All-Pro selection (2021) as a returner. He has played 89 career games (25 starts) and has returned 127 kickoffs for 3,231 yards (25.4 avg.) and two touchdowns while adding 1,284 punt return yards on 109 attempts (11.8 avg.). The 28-year old Duvernay has played with Chicago (2025), Jacksonville (2024), and Baltimore (2020-23) after entering the league with the Ravens as a third-round selection (92nd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft from Texas.

"In his career, Duvernay has also caught 107 passes for 1,003 yards and five touchdowns and has 31 carries for 222 yards and one touchdown. He played in all 17 games last season with Chicago and returned 40 kickoffs for 1,069 yards (26.7 avg.) and 21 punts for 231 yards (11.0 avg.). Duvernay ranked third in the NFL in total return yards (1,300) in 2025. He also appeared in both of Chicago’s postseason games, returning five kicks for 138 yards (27.6 avg.) and six punts for 97 yards (16.2 yards)."

Why Devin Duvernay Could Breakout

Duvernay's speed and home-run hitting ability as a receiver/return man makes him a dynamic weapon the Cardinals haven't had for quite some time on either special teams or offense.

Duvernay is capable of a few splash plays at receiver, though with Arizona's current pecking order, his chances to do so will likely be slim.

Which is fine, as exclusively working as a return man could pay dividends for both the Duvernay and Arizona.

It wasn't an eye-opening signing nor will it put seats in State Farm Stadium, but the Cardinals did snag a top return man that is sure to upgrade their special teams unit.