Why Steelers Make Sense as Kyler Murray Trade Spot

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have several questions to answer over the coming weeks of the offseason, and while their head coach search is certainly atop the list, the quarterback conundrum with Kyler Murray still looms large.

Murray, entering what will be his eighth NFL season after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, may have ran his course in the desert. Between his potential desire to move on and the Cardinals themselves looking to revamp the organization, Murray's exit is realistic.

While there's several landing spots, Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh says new head coach Mike McCarthy has an affinity for Murray — which could be an option if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to Pittsburgh.

Why Steelers Could Make A Lot of Sense for Kyler Murray

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McCarthy, according to Farabaugh, has had a previous liking towards Murray.

"I'll say this: When he [McCarthy] hasn't had Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott, his record as a head coach is 19-24. It's not terrible, it's like 8-9, 7-10 yearly if you really expound that. But it's not great. My guess is if Rodgers is willing to come back, he's the quarterback next year. He has to decide if he wants to play," said Farabaugh on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan.

"If he doesn't come back, I think that's when things get interesting. Mike McCarthy in the past has really liked Kyler Murray. That's been something to watch. I think the Jets also really like Kyler Murray though so that will be a real nice bidding war. Depending on what the new coach in Arizona wants to do. I think it's no certain thing Kyler Murray's even going to get moved. ... [but if he's available] I think Kyler's going to be on the table."

Full clip:

#Steelers reporter @FarabaughFB says Mike McCarthy ‘likes’ Kyler Murray. 👀



(I think Murray kinda stinks lol) pic.twitter.com/iylkG9ZKHI — Donny Football (@DonChed54) January 27, 2026

The Steelers are very much an organization that reloads rather than rebuilds. Case in point, they're going to want a quarterback who can help turn the ship around sooner as opposed to later.

Murray's athletic profile and arm talent props him as one of the more attractive targets for quarterback-needy teams this offseason. He's also still under 30 years of age.

Along with the aforementioned Steelers and Jets, the Cardinals are sure to have other teams potentially looking into Murray. Organizations such as the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts could also be in the mix.

That's a major if, however, as the Cardinals have yet to hire their next head coach after firing Jonathan Gannon. With a $19.5 million roster bonus for 2027 becoming fully guaranteed on March 15, the Cardinals are expected to make a decision on Murray sooner as opposed to later.

If Murray is indeed on the way out, the Steelers could be viable players to acquire him.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News