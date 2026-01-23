NFC West Rival Named Best Fit for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of their offseason in search of a new head coach, though a bigger question remains once the dust settles on finding their replacement for Jonathan Gannon.

What's in the future of Kyler Murray?

Murray, who just completed his seventh year in Arizona, is a prime trade candidate as the Cardinals look to potentially end his experiment in the desert. The former No. 1 pick simply hasn't lived up to expectations.

What direction Murray — and ultimately the Cardinals go — is very much to be determined.

Bleacher Report says Murray's best landing spot is a 45 minute flight away.

B/R: Rams Are Ideal Fit for Kyler Murray

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) look on against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The future of the Arizona Cardinals' coaching situation remains unclear. So does the future of quarterback Kyler Murray. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft has never helped Arizona become a contender, and the Cardinals' offense actually operated more efficiently without him this past season," wrote Kristopher Knox.

"When Jacoby Brissett took over the offense and flourished, it sure felt like Murray's days with the Cardinals were numbered.

"'A separation is imminent,' one source told ESPN's Adam Schefter in November.

"The Cardinals would undoubtedly prefer to trade the 28-year-old, but finding a trade partner will be difficult. Cutting him with a post-June 1 designation and saving $5.7 million in cap space will also be an option.

"If Murray is released, the rival Los Angeles Rams could provide the perfect landing spot for him. He could rebuild his NFL stock under Sean McVay—as Baker Mayfield once did—and L.A. will eventually need an heir to the 37-year-old Matthew Stafford."

Would Rams Actually Make Sense for Kyler Murray?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It feels like if anybody would be able to resurrect Murray's career, it would be McVay.

The Rams could very well be on the lookout for a new passer sooner rather than later, and McVay's ability to scheme around his players' strengths would be intriguing to say the least with Murray's skillset.

There's no shortage of brain power, or weapons, for Murray to work with in Los Angeles.

This would simply be a matter of the Cardinals' desperation in getting Murray off their roster. Would they really trade him to a division rival?

Conventional wisdom says absolutely not, so Los Angeles' best bet would be to get him off the free agent market.

There's not a known list of Murray's preferred landing spots, but it'd be exciting to see a high-upside athlete in Murray join forces with one of football's best minds in McVay.

