NFL Fines Cardinals' Trey McBride Almost $24,000

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been a favorite of league officials in terms of paying fines.

In Week 4, McBride was assessed a $17,911 fine for a leg-whip block.

After reviewing all plays in Week 7, McBride was hit for two more fines against the Denver Broncos — one for a facemask and another for taunting. Both fines were $11,941, totaling nearly $24,000 off just two plays alone.

#AZCardinals TE Trey McBride was fined just under $24,000 total for two plays in Week 7.



Play 1: facemask

Play 2: taunting



McBride was also fined $17,911 for leg whip block back in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/h4lEaR7HNG — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 31, 2026

Even though he drew a pass interference on the taunting play, McBride told reporters he should have made a play on the ball.

"Honestly I should've made that play on the pass interference and it eats me up," McBride said. "That's a play I can make. I'm capable of making that through contact through the pass interference, whatever that is. I've got to come down with those plays.

"If I make that play, onside kick, we're still in that game. That's what kind of frustrates me the most. I had a good game, but I didn't finish the job."

McBride has now been fined nearly $42,000 on the season. We've not even reached Week 8.

McBride's pocketbooks probably aren't hurting too egregiously after inking a record-setting deal to make him the NFL's highest-paid tight end ahead of the 2025 season. However, the bulk of his extension begins kicking in next season.

The Cardinals have seen several players fined already this season. Inside linebacker Karson Sharar was fined $5,372 for a late hit in Week 2, tight end Elijah Higgins was hit for $20,411 for illegal use of helmet in Week 5. To continue things, outside linebacker Eku Leota was fined over $6,000 for a blindside block during a punt return while tight end Teagan Quitoriano was also fined nearly $7,000 for a leg-whip block.

This season, McBride has 59 receptions for 472 yards and four touchdowns. He leads all NFL players in catches.

"I think you guys all know what (TE) Trey (McBride) can do," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said this season.

"You have different skill sets that these guys can provide for us, not just in the run game but in the pass game as well. To be able to present some of those formations or some of that 13-personnel — not just old school (style with) all (of the) guys hands in the dirt but spread it out a little bit and give the defense a few wrinkles.”