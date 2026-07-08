NFL Players Send Clear Message With Budda Baker's Top 100 Ranking

ARIZONA — The NFL's Top 100 list of players ahead of the 2026 season continues to march on, and the Arizona Cardinals already had representation earlier in festivities when Josh Sweat cracked the list at No. 78.

Trey McBride is a sure bet to land somewhere high after his All-Pro season, though he and Sweat were thought to be the only Arizona players on the list.

That line of thinking was wrong.

Budda Baker made a surprise appearance on the list, checking in at No. 75, dropping several spots from the No. 34 ranking he had last offseason.

Still, to be voted exclusively by your peers as one of the top players in the league is a massive sign of respect.

No. 75 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@AZCardinals S Budda Baker! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/dqWNvauhc6 — NFL (@NFL) July 8, 2026

"He's a human missile, he just smacks people. Budda kind of hits like a truck," Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba added, "His motor is something I really haven't seen before. I would see it in the greats, just watching Troy Polamalu or some of the [other] great safeties."

Baker's placement on this list comes after a season widely believed to be one of his less impactful. PFF gave him a grade of 52.4, by far the lowest of his career. However, he did register 120 tackles with another Pro Bowl added to his name.

"It's hard to gameplan for him. He's a linebacker. He's a safety. He's a corner," Smith-Njigba continued.

That's a common sentiment heard from opposing offensive coordinators: Baker is a tough assignment to gameplan for, and his usage in Nick Rallis' defense deploys him in various ways to keep offenses guessing.

Baker started 16 games last season and was a constant presence on a Cardinals defense that didn't have much luck in terms of health or solid play in 2025.

Baker has continually been heralded across the NFL despite the Cardinals' lack of success, and it's clear that hasn't changed moving into the later stages of his career.

"Budda has to be bigger than what he is, right? Like the way he plays, he has to be bigger," Rams safety Quentin Lake said.

"Going in there, hitting anybody. Big running backs, tight ends. He has no fear."