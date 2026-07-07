Josh Sweat Just Earned Massive Respect From His NFL Peers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' top sack artist was shown some serious love on the NFL's Top 100.

Sweat landed at No. 78 on the annual list voted on by players across the league after a 12.5 sack season in Arizona.

Trey McBride and a handful of other players commented on Sweat's play:

"Crazy motor. Long guy. Big movements, covers a lot of ground when he's doing moves," Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

"We've had some battles. He's gotten me, I've gotten him."

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No. 78 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@AZCardinals LB Josh Sweat! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/MpNTm5YFZ7 — NFL (@NFL) July 7, 2026

"He's a guy who is never going to quit. That speeds everything up. That disrupts the rhythm. He's gonna keep working towards the ball. Really, really good player," Panthers QB Bryce Young said.

Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown added, "He's long, rangy, and his speed being able to make the tackles jump out to try and block him, it gives him an advantage to go inside and out."

Sweat should have had a Pro Bowl to his resume after last season, though he was snubbed — and he let reporters know after being left out.

“Ya'll let me know if I'm crazy. I don't know. I had my best season from the start of the voting to the end of the voting. I'm top five in sacks. Second in the NFC. No. 1 in forced fumbles. I don't know what else I could have done at that point," Sweat said.

"What else did they want me to do? The popularity was there. You can say ‘losing team,’ it didn’t matter. I had the popularity, what else could I have done? I’m the only double-digit (sack) NFC guy that didn’t make it."

Despite trade rumors this offseason, Sweat remained with Arizona and will lead a Cardinals pass rush room that desperately needs somebody else other than him to make the next step.

"Awesome football player. I'm very grateful that we were able to pick him up in free agency," McBride said.

"I know how good of a player he is and I'm excited for him to have another really big year this year."