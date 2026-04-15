NFL Teams Believe Cardinals' Draft Plan is Obvious

ARIZONA – We're eight days removed from the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals hold a unique opportunity.

The Cardinals, with the third overall pick, have numerous possibilities — though it's actually their No. 34 pick that can make waves through the draft order.

If Arizona even sticks at their original draft pick.

Many believe the Cardinals are trying to move up the board for Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson, who would be far too rich for their first pick but could be a sweet spot in the late 20's of the first round.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the league heavily expects a Simpson-Cardinals pairing when the dust settles on draft night:

"In league circles, Simpson has been linked to Arizona more than any other team," he said on X.

It feels like a pretty easy link to make, as the Cardinals have an obvious future need at quarterback after releasing Kyler Murray. Both Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett have their contracts running out after 2026.

Simpson enters next week's draft as the projected QB2 behind Fernando Mendoza, who is penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick. When it comes to his draft profile, it's turned into quite the polarizing conversation.

"Simpson has the command and process of an NFL quarterback, but he needs valuable experience to be more efficient in his reads, and to better understand what is open and what isn’t," Dane Brugler wrote on his overall evaluation of Simpson.

"He projects as a low-level NFL starter, with the ceiling of a mid-level starter and floor of a backup (reminiscent of Daniel Jones with lesser physical traits)."

Simpson's lone 15 college starts has drawn some skepticism, and it's not as if he throttled competition from start to finish. Simpson looked very hot and cold through his only year as Alabama's starting quarterback.

If the Cardinals do draft Simpson, this would have to be a move everybody in Arizona is on board with, from top to bottom. That includes owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach LaFleur.

LaFleur's input specifically will have to carry its weight in gold as he'll be the architect of the offense moving forward.

Arizona has a potentially franchise-defining decision rapidly approaching them next week. If most around the league are correct in their assumptions, the Cardinals will have a new quarterback.