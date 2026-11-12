Official Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Injury Report Revealed

The first official injury report for Week 10's clash at State Farm Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals has been revealed.

Nearly 25 names — some larger than others — appear after Wednesday's practice. The report will change after the team's practice on Thursday and Friday, though for now, here's what both sides look like in terms of health:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

DNP - Budda Baker (rest), Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), Jon Gaines II (ankle), Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest/knee/ankle)

LIMITED - Zach Carter (knee), Bam Knight (concussion), Hunter Long (knee), Max Melton (knee/hand), Dante Stills (shoulder), Jayden Williams (knee), Andrew Wingard (groin)

The big story of the day out of Arizona was Carson Beck officially being named the team's starting quarterback for this weekend, propping the third-round pick up for this first taste of action all season.

“Absolutely. Yes. Any of these guys. Real excited for Carson. Excited for the guys that are going to be catching the ball for him, particularly in the receiver room," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said today. Arizona's WR room has also been decimated due to injury.

"I think our receiver coach (said) there’s five total catches amongst that whole group this year. Obviously, (WR) Zay (Jones) has caught some balls and stuff like that if he ends up being the one up, but (I’m) excited for all these guys to have a great opportunity to go compete this Sunday.”

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

DNP - Steve Avila (hamstring), Kam Curl (toe), Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), Trent McDuffie (back), Puka Nacua (knee/toe)

LIMITED - Davis Allen (oblique), Joe Cardona (ankle), Myles Garrett (knee), Colby Parkinson (ribs)

FULL - Matthew Stafford (right elbow)

Puka Nacua is the biggest story in Los Angeles, as the star wideout previously was expected to land on injured reserve — though now that's not the case. However, he's expected to miss Week 10 against Arizona.

With star wideout Davante Adams also out, the Rams could very much be depleted in their road trip to State Farm Stadium this week.

Los Angeles is hoping for a dash of revenge following their earlier upset to the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium — we'll see if Sean McVay is able to learn more from a loss than a win.