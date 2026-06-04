One Cardinals Position Battle is Already Over

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to have a few position battles as phases such as mandatory mini-camp and training camp loom around the corner, though it appears one has already been settled.

According to the team's website, the Cardinals released kicker Joshua Karty — leaving only Chad Ryland at the position.

Karty was claimed on waivers by the Cardinals towards the end of last season where Ryland had struggled - though the former Los Angeles Rams kicker was never actually activated for a game.

Karty's departure means Ryland has the runway to be Arizona's kicker for a third season entering 2026.

Chad Ryland Wins Cardinals Kicking Battle

Ryland, first with the New England Patriots, was added to the Cardinals' practice squad in 2024 and eventually took over for the injured Matt Prater. Ryland nailed a handful of big/game-winning kicks for the Cardinals in Prater's replacement, taking hold of the job and never looking back.

He finished that season making 28-32 kicks, including 4/4 from attempts from 50 or more yards with a long of 58.

2025, at least towards the tail end, proved to be a different story. In five-of-six final games where he attempted a field goal, he missed at least one kick.

“I have all the faith in the world in him. I’m sure he wants some back obviously just like everybody in there. I’ll keep putting him out there. I got faith in him," then-coach Jonathan Gannon said of Ryland after he missed two kicks against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

That faith seems to have carried over into Mike LaFleur's coaching staff, where new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial will try to see Ryland somewhat rebound in 2026.

He'll do so with returning punter Blake Gillikin and new long snapper Casey Kreiter.

What Other Training Camp Battles Do Cardinals Have?

Quarterback very well could be one, depending how Jacoby Brissett carries himself into the final depths of the offseason. If Brissett returns, all eyes will be on rookie Carson Beck and his potential to push himself up the depth chart.

Right guard between Isaiah Adams and rookie Chase Bisontis will be one of note as well. Adams is a returning starter while the team used a second-round pick on Bisontis this offseason.

Inside linebacker has Mack Wilson Sr. returning from injury, leaving one starting spot open between Cody Simon and newcomer Jack Gibbens. Gibbens is fresh off a Super Bowl run with the New England Patriots while Simon anchored the team's interior after Wilson went down last year.

Budda Baker safely anchors one of two starting safety spots, though Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has some competition now with the team signing Jacksonville Jaguars starter Andrew Wingard. With Jalen Thompson now out of the picture, Arizona is set to have a new duo moving forward in some fashion.