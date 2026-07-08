One Dream Trade Could Completely Flip the Cardinals' Timeline

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals haven't exactly had success in drafting and developing franchise quarterbacks.

When evaluating some of the team's most recent successful runs in the postseason, both were captained by veteran quarterbacks acquired elsewhere. Kurt Warner was 33 when the Cardinals signed him well before their Super Bowl run while Carson Palmer was 34 when Arizona acquired him from the Oakland Raiders.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray ultimately didn't pan out while Josh Rosen stands as a massive whiff with a few other later-round quarterbacks mixed in, too. The jury remains out on new third-round pick Carson Beck, though if the Cardinals wanted to accelerate their timeline, a veteran quarterback might just be available for the right price.

Does Baker Mayfield Make Sense for Arizona?

This would be a massive swing for the fences and a shocking move by both sides all wrapped into one. Mayfield's resurrected his career in Tampa Bay after a shaky start in previous stops while the Buccaneers may not be looking to offload Mayfield. Trading a franchise quarterback right before training camp isn't a recipe for any success, let alone Tampa's hopes for winning the NFC South.

Yet Mayfield remains locked into contract negotiations with Tampa Bay entering the final year of his deal. The two sides reportedly aren't close while the Bucs have indicated they're not in a rush to get a new deal done, either.

Perhaps that's where the Cardinals can strike, entering the picture with all of their 2027 draft picks and the most projected cap space of any team next offseason.

The Cardinals appear confident in many facets surrounding their offense. The individual talent at skill positions is overwhelmingly positive while Arizona upgraded three spots along the offensive line. And if Mike LaFleur is anything close to the play-caller he can be, the Cardinals may feel as if they're a quarterback away from really turning things around.

That's where Mayfield could enter the picture, offering Arizona a solidified starter for the foreseeable future with an offense that could be dangerous if cylinders can fire at the same time.

Mayfield's entrance to the desert would immediately turn the Cardinals from basement dwellers in the NFC West to wildcard contenders at worst — especially if Arizona's defense can stay healthy and simply be around average.

Of course, this would forfeit the Cardinals' vision of building for the future and laying down a foundation to last. Some would argue Arizona's not in a spot to make such a splash trade, and the organization would be much better off targeting somebody in the 2027 offseason.

Those are fair arguments, ones that are based in reality and would prevent the Cardinals from making such a move just as much as the Buccaneers aren't willing to move off Mayfield.

Yet in a league that demands excellence on a yearly basis, Mayfield's a winner and proven commodity at quarterback — which may be the most important puzzle piece to unlock LaFleur's offense and get the Cardinals back into the postseason.

Arizona's likely to roll into training camp with their current room of Beck, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. The smart play is to let LaFleur settle his feet in 2026 and move from there while keeping spending (whether it be draft ammo or cap-wise) to a minimum.

Yet it's July 8, and dreaming is free. The NFL is always good for a summer surprise or two.