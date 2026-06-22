One Free Agent the Arizona Cardinals Can Still Sign at Every Defensive Position Group

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the dog days of summer with talent still potentially available to add in free agency.

For a Cardinals defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season, no stone should go unturned.

After going through our list of offensive players the Cardinals should potentially sign, we now open the door for Nick Rallis' unit:

Defensive Line: DaQuan Jones

The Cardinals are set to be without Kaleb Proctor for a good chunk of the season while Walter Nolen III is coming off his knee injury.

While Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings were fine additions in their own respects, a Cardinals defensive line room that heavily utilizes rotations on a weekly basis can always use more solidified help.

Enter Jones, who had a 9.3% pass-rush win rate and is a proven commodity despite being 34 years old. He'd have to be brought in for rotational duties, but he can still make an impact nonetheless.

EDGE/OLB: Jadeveon Clowney

The Cardinals have Josh Sweat... and a steep drop-off after in their OLB room.

Enter the productive Clowney, who was third in the NFL in pressure rate at 19.1%. He's found a late career resurgence and still clearly has the ability to impact the quarterback.

The Cardinals can't afford to say no to any pass rushers interested. Clowney (16.8% pass-rush win rate, near top ten in the NFL last year) would be a no-brainer on a one-year prove-it deal.

Inside Linebacker: Germaine Pratt

The Cardinals have a top heavy room with Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon and free agent signing Jack Gibbens in their established top three.

However, veteran depth is lacking behind.

Pratt, a former third-round pick, has started over 100 games in his career with some playoff experience sprinkled in there, too.

Pratt would be a fine and serviceable rotational piece in the desert if injuries again flared up at the position.

Cornerback: Rasul Douglas

Speaking of positions where injuries mounted, the Cardinals' cornerback suffered greatly in 2025.

There's set to be a few names such as Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting making their way back from injury while Garrett Williams could potentially be healthy at the start of 2026, too.

Still, a player like Douglas could find a role after being one of PFF's top-graded cornerbacks in coverage last season. His 6-2 frame and 13 passes defensed with two interceptions last season combined with his nine-year experience would make this a fun add to a competitive CB room.

Safety: Jabrill Peppers

Peppers perfectly fits the mold of a versatile player that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis would covet at the safety position.

After losing Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Andrew Wingard are set to battle for playing time opposite of Budda Baker.

However, Rallis has coveted a dime look (with three safeties) previously and that again could be the case in 2026, which would open the door for playing time.

Peppers is just 30 years old and is an athletic free/strong safety hybrid.