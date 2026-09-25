49ers vs Cardinals Predictions: Week 3 Expert Pick Roundup for NFC West Showdown

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are set to clash at Levi's Stadium for NFL Week 3 action, and expectations for the two sides couldn't be any more different.

The Cardinals are hoping to avoid another disaster season with new head coach Mike LaFleur in charge. Arizona's 1-1 and is hoping to bounce back from a forgettable Week 2 loss against Seattle.

The Niners, however, are 2-0 and have a solid claim to be football's best team through the opening two weeks of the season. However, injuries have hit them hard.

You never know with these tough NFC West divisional games — though everybody making Week 3 predictions across the league seems to be confident in the 49ers:

Pam Maldonado's pick: 49ers 27, Cardinals 24

Eric Moody's pick: 49ers 28, Cardinals 17

Seth Walder's pick: 49ers 26, Cardinals 17

FPI prediction: SF, 89.9% (by an average of 13.6 points)

Pete Prisco: 49ers

Jared Dubin: 49ers

Ryan Wilson: 49ers

John Breech: 49ers

Tyler Sullivan: 49ers

Dave Richard: 49ers

Jamey Eisenberg: 49ers

Jeremy Bergman: 49ers

49ers Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers

49ers Gennaro Filice: 49ers

49ers Bobby Kownack: 49ers

49ers Dan Parr: 49ers

One Person Likes The Cardinals, At Least Against The Spread

The Athletic's Vic Tafur likes Arizona to at least cover in San Francisco.

"This is the 49ers’ first game of the season against an NFL-caliber roster that did not fly overnight to play in Australia," he wrote.

"So we’ll see how the injury-riddled defensive line holds up, and whether the secondary has really improved that much. Did you know that the 49ers have failed to cover the spread in eight consecutive divisional games at home? Take the points."

Good teams win, great teams cover, right?

Our Prediction

For what it's worth, the Cardinals and 49ers have played each other tight in their last two meetings played in San Francisco. Both matchups were decided by one points.

The 49ers are clearly favorites here, and deservedly so. However, it does feel like we're discounting the Cardinals just a bit. They've played good football in six out of eight quarters and aren't a pushover like many national people see them.

This is shaping up to be another tough battle, and don't be surprised if this Cardinals-49ers matchup again goes down to the wire.

We think the Cardinals score a late touchdown to cut it close, but the Niners survive and come out on top:

San Francisco: 24

Arizona: 20