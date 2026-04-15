There's 1 Common Cardinals Theme Across NFL Mock Drafts

We're nearly a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals continue to be strongly associated with Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson.

Simpson, considered to be the next best passer in the class after Fernando Mendoza, is a borderline first-round pick with some even believing he could fall to the second round.

However that cookie crumbles, three prominent NFL draft voices all have projected the Cardinals to land Simpson in some form or fashion:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Kiper had the Cardinals trading up to the 30th overall pick, so just four spots to get Simpson. That price tag shouldn't be too bad and in a best case scenario, Arizona potentially gets their guy with a fifth-year option.

"You might have heard that Simpson has started only 15 games, and that lack of experience is a concern. But he is also accurate, mobile and smart in the way he dissects opponent defenses," Kiper said. "He threw 28 touchdown passes to only five interceptions last season. Why not take a swing at the most important position in the game?"

The problem here in Arizona already took a swing on former franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who was also undersized at the quarterback position. However, Murray held elite athleticism for the position and far more experience while Simpson isn't quite elite at anything.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler had the Cardinals sticking and picking at No. 34 (the second pick in Round 2) to take Simpson

This could potentially be the best case scenario if Arizona is truly enamored with Simpson, as the Cardinals don't have give up any draft assets to get their guy while the second-round price tag won't be steep — at least in terms of money or simply preventing them from hitting the 2027 quarterback market.

Even if you're among the highest of Simpson doubters, this is at least a conversation the Cardinals would have in the second round.

Todd McShay

McShay had the Cardinals pulling off a similar move to Kiper by trading with the Miami Dolphins at No. 30 to get Simpson.

"The cost (a fifth- and sixth-round pick) is minimal, and they’d land a quarterback with legitimate starting upside who fits first-year HC Mike LaFleur’s system," McShay said. "Just as importantly, it would give them a full year to evaluate Simpson internally before deciding how aggressive they want to be in next year’s quarterback market."

The only issue here is if general manager Monti Ossenfort feels like he can use a premium pick to internally evaluate a quarterback with returning starter Jacoby Brissett already in place and questions rising around his job security.