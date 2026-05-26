Trade Buzz on Cardinals Star Josh Sweat Just Got Real

ARIZONA — Where there's smoke, there's fire — and there appears to be both around Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Sweat, who signed with the Cardinals last offseason, tallied a team-high 12 sacks in 2025 and also established a career best for the former Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker.

However, head coach Jonathan Gannon was fired to start this offseason, and rumors around Sweat's displeasure grew thanks to their close relationship. Sweat reportedly requested a trade but nothing came to fruition.

Those trade rumors have only grown louder as Sweat isn't present at Cardinals OTAs — which are voluntary at this point in time.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz says teams are calling on Sweat:

"Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat. Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from," he wrote on X.

Sources: The #Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat.



Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from. pic.twitter.com/ateZ6r4bi4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 26, 2026

Josh Sweat Trade Rumors Just Got Real

It's notable that Sweat did not report to voluntary offseason team activites last year, though it's clear his displeasure with the Cardinals firing Gannon wasn't just a rumor. Sweat had his two best statistical years under Gannon, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is back for a fourth season, and the veteran Sweat likely doesn't feel the need to report to OTAs at the moment. For comparison, Jacoby Brissett's absence is due to contract demands.

Trading Sweat would be a major mistake by the Cardinals. He's by far their best and most productive pass rusher, and it feels far too late to adequately replace him with training camp right around the corner.

Arizona's room of pass rushers under Sweat didn't come close, even collectively, to matching his production last year.

However, if Sweat truly forces his hand, the Cardinals may be obliged to play ball.

It's not currently known what an expected price tag for Sweat would fetch, though the Cardinals will likely want to start with the baseline of a third-round pick and move from there.

Sweat is on the second of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He likely is garnering plenty of attention from other NFL teams thanks to his fair contract, years left on his deal and recent production.

Mandatory minicamp is June 8 for the Cardinals. They can save $10.8 million by trading him after June 1.