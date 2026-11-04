3 Cardinals Most Likely to Be Traded Next After Jacoby Brissett Move

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals, as promised, remain active ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

After dealing wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans weeks ago, the Cardinals have now benched and successfully traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett, while still awaiting official word of completion, is heading to the Baltimore Ravens today.

While terms are unknown at this point in time, the Cardinals appear to be open for business.

With less than a week left to make moves, here are three Cardinals most likely next on the trade block:

EDGE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the most obvious candidate, as Sweat has been rumored to be unhappy in Arizona since the early days of the offseason after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon.

Sweat's production has picked up the pace in recent weeks, just in time for a potential deal to get done while maximizing his value.

The Cardinals are rumored to be in search of a second-round pick, though we'll see if the deadline can bring any desperate team looking for a playoff push to that price tag. It's likely we see a team package a third and a high Day 3 pick for Sweat, if he is traded.

Safety Budda Baker

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker isn't quite knocking on the door to be traded like many believe Sweat is, though the reality is the star safety is getting another year older and he's not quite closer to winning a championship in the desert.

"I'm here. I want to win. I want to be here," he said to ESPN last week. "And I'm just controlling what I can control, just taking it one week at a time, and hopefully when the deadline ends, I'll still be here. If not, I mean, it's a business. I understand at the end of the day and that's it."

More than anything, this would be a move to place Baker at the forefront of competing on a playoff team, something he's only done once in his decade of service for the Cardinals.

RB James Conner

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This third spot is where things can get tricky, though after Harrison and Brissett were moved, there's not bountiful options for Arizona in terms of potential trade candidates.

We arrive to Conner, who hasn't played at all this season after being injured in Week 3 of last season with a foot/ankle injury. The veteran running back restructured his deal to remain in Arizona this past offseason, though the Cardinals' backfield (when healthy) is so crowded there's essentially no room for him.

Conner, much like Baker, is on the tail end of his career, and the organization just might do right by taking him off injured reserve and dealing him to a playoff team. He's on the final year of his contract and Arizona clearly wanted to get younger at the position this past offseason.