What NFL Coaches Really Think of Cardinals Star Budda Baker

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker enters his tenth season in the NFL with a resume that's hard to compare for most at his position.

Baker's made the Pro Bowl in all but one season with seven straight in that category and four All-Pro nods to boast. He's recorded at least 110 tackles in the last five-of-seven years and is consistently heralded by opposing coaches on a weekly basis.

Baker's earned his reputation as a household name, and entering 2026 he's still ranked among the best.

ESPN polled NFL coaches, scouts and execs to rank the safeties ahead of the year. Budda ranked No. 8.

"The coverage piece has never been there, so he's pretty scheme-specific, and it's hard to criticize that in my opinion," an NFL coordinator said.

"But he's impossible to block in the run game, and he's a great blitzer. So for what he does, he still does it at a high level."

Baker was ranked as high as No. 2 and as low as out of the top ten.

"The NFL just can't quit Baker, whose strengths are so well-defined that he maintained his standing after nine years in the NFL," Jeremy Fowler wrote.

"Since entering the league in 2017, Baker is the only defensive back with at least 1,000 tackles. If you're looking for elite pass defense, Baker probably isn't your guy. But if you want a missile in the run game and in the flat, he's the ideal fit. His 37.1% run stop win rate in 2025 ranked eighth among safeties with at least 900 defensive snaps played."

Baker's play more so leans towards sticking around the box as opposed to playing a centerfield, ball-hawk role.

He ranked ahead of Kerby Joseph and Calen Bullock to round out the top ten. Former Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson landed on the list.