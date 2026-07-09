Budda Baker's Cryptic Post Fuels Jacoby Brissett Contract Speculation

ARIZONA - All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals and their contract standoff with quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

We're less than two weeks away from the team's July 22 report date to camp, and Brissett's contract drama with the Cardinals is still very much in play.

While Brissett posted a picture of him getting some work in with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, his teammate in captain and Cardinals safety Budda Baker took to X on Thursday to give his two cents on what is assumed to be about Brissett's contract situation.

"Just want bro to get his shit done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!!" Baker posted.

Just want bro to get his shit done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) July 9, 2026

There's a possibility this is about another player, as guys such as Paris Johnson Jr., Garrett Williams and Michael Wilson are due for potential contract extensions.

However, Brissett's contract dispute with the Cardinals has been the dominating headline through Arizona's offseason. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Brissett is in search of more than the mere $1.5 million he's guaranteed in 2026 — which is the final year of his contract.

Brissett was effectively holding in during mandatory minicamp, showing up to on-field work but did not participate while he was entirely absent from voluntary offseason team activities.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, entering his first season at the helm and installing a new offense, confirmed to reporters Brissett was in team meetings during minicamp and did not appear to be worried on the veteran falling behind on the playbook.

"You'd be hard-pressed to see if Jacoby hasn't done most of what we are doing physically. So it's word association from that point, cadences and all of that kind of stuff," said LaFleur.

"The hardest thing to teach a player is the speed of the game, the NFL game in general. He's played a lot of ball, so he'll be just fine."

Brissett established new career-highs during 2025 in passing yards (3,366) and touchdowns (23) after taking over for an injured Kyler Murray in Week 6 and not looking back.

The Cardinals reportedly told Brissett he was the team's starter for 2026 early in the offseason and have been willing to work with him on a re-worked deal. What exactly that looks like remains to be seen, though Arizona and Brissett likely want to have something ironed out before the start of camp.