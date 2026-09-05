Where Every Cardinals Roster Cut Landed

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' initial 53-man roster is set.

The Cardinals parted ways with nearly 40 players this past weekend ahead of the regular season. Arizona didn't claim anybody on waivers, signaling confidence in their current corps of guys.

Still, a handful of Cardinals hit the open market — where have they landed?

Sean Murphy-Bunting: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Murphy-Bunting was one of the more surprising releases, as the veteran cornerback restructured his contract to remain with the Cardinals this past offseason. He held the most experience in Arizona's cornerback room and had moved to the slot to cover for Garrett Williams while he recovered from injury.

Williams came back faster than anticipated, pushing Murphy-Bunting down the depth chart and eventually lost out to other younger names.

Owen Pappoe: Tennessee Titans

Late-round pick Karson Sharar ultimately won the job over Pappoe, though the inside linebacker still has plenty to offer elsewhere. Pappoe, despite possessing a massive amount of speed, special teams prowess and three years of experience under his belt, simply was buried in Arizona's inside linebacker room.

Whether that changes in Tennessee remains to be seen, though a change of scenery should be good for Pappoe.

Kedon Slovis: Green Bay Packers

The Packers sure love them some Cardinals quarterbacks! Slovis is next in line after Green Bay added Clayton Tune following roster cuts last season. Slovis seemed doomed to be cut after Arizona added Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck this offseason.

As it turns out, Arizona's preseason finale against the Packers was a successful tryout for Slovis.

14 Players Re-Signed to Cardinals Practice Squad

The following players were cut by the Cardinals but re-signed to their practice squad the next day:

Linebacker Eugene Asante

Tight end Shawn Bowman

Defensive lineman Cam Horsley

Running back Evan Hull

Offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs

Cornerback Kalen King

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano

Linebacker Cameron Robertson

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Cornerback Starling Thomas V

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III

Defensive lineman Damonic Williams

The Rest: Unsigned

That leaves a few stragglers — players who are currently free agents and haven't signed anywhere as of yet:

Devyn Bobby (S)

Elliott Brown (LB)

Jack Browning (P)

Hudson Clark (S)

Elijah Culp (CB)

Ka'ena De Cambra (OL)

Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)

Christian Jones (OL)

Elijah Jones (CB)

Brodric Martin-Rhodes (DL)

Quinton Newsome (CB)

BJ Ojulari (LB)

Isaiah Oliver (S)

Keveion'ta Spears (DL)

Tre Stewart (RB)

Oli Udoh (OL)

Jonah Williams (DL)

These guys could very well sign somewhere before the start of the season on a practice squad elsewhere.