Who's Next? Cardinals Extension Candidates After Jacoby Brissett's New Contract

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals finally have Jacoby Brissett under contract after a long offseason of negotiations.

Brissett inked a nice $15.5 million in guarantees as Cardinals training camp marches forward into the future, finally putting to rest Arizona's most prominent contract standoff.

However, the Cardinals are far from done with players who need new deals.

Ranking, in no order, the top Cardinals next in line for a payday after Brissett:

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some fans speculated Johnson was nearing a deal after he began training camp on the PUP list, though he's now healthy with no extension in sight.

There's not a rush to get a deal done with the former No. 6 overall pick, as Johnson had his fifth-year option picked up on his rookie deal, ensuring he stays with the Cardinals through 2027.

However, Arizona would be wise to strike a deal with Johnson before the market continues to rise for players at left tackle — one of the league's more premium positions. Johnson is worthy of a contract extension and should be an achor for Arizona's line for years to come.

He made some comments about wanting $40 million per season, though that would be $10 million more than the highest at his position in Leramy Tunsil.

WR Michael Wilson

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson is entering the final year of his rookie contract fresh off his most productive season, though there's some hesitation with paying the Stanford product.

Wilson's career production has essentially all came within the last ten or so games of 2025. While he burst on the scene after a slow start to have 1,000 yards receiving, some are hesitant to pay him off a small window of production.

To that, we say Wilson has always produced when the ball was thrown his way — he simply didn't have the ample opportunity he did last season. Now, with new head coach Mike LaFleur installing a new offense, there's hope Wilson is able to take a massive step in 2026.

Are the Cardinals wanting to wait to strike a deal with Wilson? Is that bet only going to grow more expensive if Wilson again shows out and produces? These are questions general manager Monti Ossenfort has to wrestle with.

CB Garrett Williams

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't let recent injuries fool you, Williams is one of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks and is a valuable piece to this Cardinals defense. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis uses Williams in a plethora of roles thanks to his football IQ, athleticism and positional versatility.

However, injuries do unfortunately play a part in contract talks with the Cardinals. Had Williams stayed healthy entering the offseason, an extension felt like a no-brainer. That might still be the case, though Williams' arrival to the PUP list at the start of camp from his season-ending Achilles injury last year might give Arizona some hesitation.

The Cardinals may be willing to offer a lower number for Williams to sign now, or they may be wanting to revisit negotations at the end of the regular season.

If Williams returns to previous form, this feels like an obvious choice for a Cardinals cornerback room that has exciting but unproven talent.