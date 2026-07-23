Josh Sweat Headlines Surprising Cardinals PUP List to Start Camp

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals begin training camp with four players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

According to AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban, the following players will not be at practice:

OLB Josh Sweat

CB Garrett Williams

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

TE Tip Reiman

The Cardinals also placed fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor on injured reserve yesterday.

Sweat was a no-show at voluntary offseason team activities and was present at mandatory minicamp, though he was not spotted practicing.

Amid trade rumors earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals shut down any outside noise regarding his non-participation.

"I'm just excited at the fact that I don't have to game plan against this guy. I got to know him when I first got this job. He's a good dude and he goes about his process," head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters.

"He's not the first guy to go about his process the way that he is in terms of how he's training and all of that. I've been around a lot of really good football players that have done this."

Johnson is also a surprise to the list, as the franchise left tackle was working throughout the offseason during open periods of practice. He did end last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Johnson is due for a contract extension after completing his third season in the league. Arizona picked up his fifth-year option, but there's hope the Cardinals will get something done long-term with the former first-round pick.

There was hope Reiman and Williams would have been ready for the start of camp, though both players will have to wait before making their 2026 debuts. Reiman suffered an ankle injury while Williams dealt with an Achilles — both ended the season on injured reserve.

Williams is one of the league's more underrated slot cornerbacks while Reiman projects as Arizona's best in-line blocker at tight end.

PUP is saved for players who cannot perform due to football-related injuries. They do count towards the 90-man roster during training camp.

More from the league's official site:

"Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster."

LaFleur will speak with reporters today ahead of Arizona's first camp practice.