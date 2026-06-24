Why the Cardinals' QB Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback competition is wide open entering the dog days of summer.

Of course, that could all be fixed if/when the Cardinals and projected starter Jacoby Brissett strike a deal after the veteran's holdout extended all the way through minicamp. Brissett, upon arrival, is likely to be Arizona's starter when July 22's reporting date for training camp rolls around.

That job won't quite be handed over to Brissett on a silver platter with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in store, though Brissett seemingly will have a 60 meter head start in the 100 meter dash for the job.

Still, the Cardinals find themselves in a position where Brissett isn't likely to start all 17 games if projections of a poor season are even in the ballpark of reality — and that's what makes the backup competition even more important.

Why Cardinals QB2 Battle Matters

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) spins a football on his finger during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Brissett's assumed to be Arizona's guy to start the 2026 regular season, it would be a (perhaps pleasant) surprise to see him start all 17 games.

The Cardinals haven't had a quarterback start every regular season game since Kyler Murray did so back in 2020. For an organization that hasn't been to the postseason since 2021 and their last division title coming in 2015, consistency has been rare at the quarterback position.

That's not likely to change in 2026, where Arizona enters the season with first-time head coach Mike LaFleur and the league's toughest schedule. With no established franchise quarterback in place, that's a recipe for mediocrity.

The Cardinals, at some unknown point, are likely to turn to either Minshew or Beck during the coming season. It could be sooner if Arizona starts slowly out of the gates, and it could be later if they're officially eliminated from playoff contention before the end of the year.

Minshew, a veteran free agent signing this offseason, best suits Arizona's ability to be competitive in the immediate scheme of things. His experience is far above Beck's in the NFL, and there's no substitute for that level of competence in terms of operating an offense at football's highest level.

If the Cardinals are indeed trying to roll their best lineup out, Minshew would (as of now) get the nod of Beck.

Beck, a third-round pick in this past class, best suits the team's long-term vision — at least in terms of evaluation. There's no secret the Cardinals are going to be in a spot to draft a top quarterback from a highly anticipated 2027 class, but Arizona needs to first determine what they have in Beck before making a solidified decision.

They can't do so without seeing Beck live, multiple times at minimum, which does place a sort of urgency on getting their rookie quarterback snaps in 2026.

So what will Arizona ultimately value? Experience or potential?

Brissett seems to be the opening day starter, though all bets are off for what could come of the remaining schedule.

If and when the Cardinals are forced to turn to an alternative option, the decision between Minshew and Beck will very well have ramifications for both the short and long-term of the organization.