Highlights From Cardinals' Red and White Practice
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals filled a good chunk of State Farm Stadium for the team's annual Red and White practice.
The Red Sea brought the energy to the stands for the first time in 2024 to see their new and improved Cardinals take the field. The team practiced for roughly 90 minutes and flashed a little of what fans would see ahead of their preseason home battle next weekend against the New Orleans Saints.
Highlights from today in the video below:
The Cardinals didn't see a handful of players practice today, most notably BJ Ojulari, who reportedly tore his ACL yesterday.
It's a big blow to Arizona's edge group, though head coach Jonathan Gannon says the team has no time to hang their heads.
"You don't have to say much to NFL football players. They know it's kind of the known/unknown. Obviously they feel bad for their teammate. A lot of those guys have been through it so he'll lean on some of those guys but it's a you-know-what part of the business. I can't say it, but we know it happens," said Gannon.
"They got to pick up their head. The sun's out now, and we got to go to work."
Also not practicing today was Kei'Trel Clark and Hjalte Froholdt - Gannon says the team got good news on Froholdt's left leg and he's doing "awesome" while Clark's ailment is currently unknown.
The Cardinals look to wrap camp up on Wednesday, Aug. 7 before moving forward on their regular schedule.