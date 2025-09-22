Podcast: What's Going on With Arizona Cardinals?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals finally have a loss on their record.
It took a game-winning field goal from the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 to make that happen - and now serious conversations are taking place surrounding their ability (or lack thereof) to get the job done on the offensive side of the ball.
We broke things down on the latest edition of the Cardinals On SI podcast:
Podcast: What's Going on With Arizona Cardinals?
Jonathan Gannon Responds to 49ers Loss
What kind of emotional toll happens after a guy like Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner
goes out with injury?
“Yeah, it happens. You have to just be trained.”
What is the severity of the injury?
“I don't know. He has an ankle.”
Have you assessed the offense's performance today?
“I think without watching the tape, which is a bad answer, I think we have to do a little bit better.
We have to make sure that we stay on the field. I thought we moved it well but didn't come away
with a lot of points. We generated some explosives, which led to some points, so that's always
good. We had a chance to win the game there at the end, and the kid made a good play. Honestly,
#20 [CB Upton Stout] made a hell of a play there. So I think not just the offense, but all three
phases have to do a little bit better.”
We saw a few plays where you guys weren't able to come down with the ball. How do you
feel like the wide receivers did?
“I'd have to watch the tape. They're playing a bunch of zone, so we have to see if guys are open
and make sure that we can throw it to him when he is open. When they're open.”
Coach, what are your thoughts on that drop? That kind of thing really tore the game apart.
“Yeah, obviously that's a fundamental of playing football that we have to do better because it bit
us today. We definitely had a couple drops in there that hurt. That happens. But when those things
do happen, that's what leads to winning and losing. Those are the margins we're talking about.
We all just have to play a little bit better.”
How do you think Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado and the running game
responded?
“Good. I do. Obviously, the roles change right there. I know [Arizona Cardinals RB] Trey [Benson]
had the explosive run. That was a good call. Good run. We'll see moving forward.”
You talked about the importance of getting the run game unlocked and on track this week.
Did you feel like that happened at all? How do you assess that?
“No, probably not. Honestly, my gut after not watching today, I don't know what the stats are. I
know we had the one explosive, but there are runs that are going for nothing. We have to be more
efficient with those. I don't know how many of those were, but it felt like a lot of times it was 2nd
and 10 after a run. It sets you behind the sticks, so we just have to do a little bit better.”
What's the message to the team this evening?
“I was pleased with the violence there at the end of the game. They hit a couple explosives and
they got down in the range a little too quick. They had a chance to win the game there. I thought
they fought hard versus a good team. We'll see what we can get cleaned up there.”
How did [Arizona Cardinals CB] Denzel Burke perform?
“I don't know. I wasn't really pleased. [WR Ricky] Pearsall is a good player, hats off to him. I
thought he had too much today. So that's collectively on all of us.”
I know you want to watch the tape back, but initially what are your responses and thoughts
on the offensive play calling?
“I have no problems with the offensive play calling. Never will. I know exactly what we're calling.
So if you have a problem with that, you should look to me.”