Reacting to Cardinals' Loss vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend.
The Cardinals held a very potent Rams offense to just 13 points while Arizona accrued 396 yards of total offense.
It wasn't any display of bad football from Jonathan Gannon's squad - though the Rams simply made more plays than the Cardinals down the stretch.
Our reactions:
"Honestly disappointed about the loss. I thought we competed. All three phases made some plays. But ultimately, they made a couple more than us," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"The ball didn’t bounce our way and that happens in the NFL but I just told them I'm proud of the way they battled, everyone. We got the ball there to at the end, thought we were going to win the game, so did I, and they made a good play so hats off to them. It stings man, it does because we're there, but we're not there so we got to just keep working. Head down, keep working.”
Kyler Murray also shared the same spirit when speaking with reporters.
“I'm going to choose to be positive about it. I see a light at the end of that tunnel. I think we're a couple plays away, a couple of plays away from being a ten win team or right where we want to be, going to the playoffs or winning the division. I don't think anybody thought we'd be in this position, not that that matters. But I agree with what ‘JG’ (HC Jonathan Gannon) said, what he’s preaching. I'm excited.”
The Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers to end the season at State Farm Stadium in Week 18.