CeeDee Lamb Clarifies Sideline Exchange With Dak Prescott in Win Over Steelers
During the Dallas Cowboys' win on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC commentators Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico honed in on a sideline exchange between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
The moment occurred shortly after Prescott threw an interception while attempting to connect with Lamb in the end zone.
The broadcast made the incident appear contentious, with Collinsworth even saying the conversation "doesn't look good," though it was anything but clear what was actually being said between the two stars of the offense.
On Thursday, Lamb was asked by reporters about what words were shared between him and his quarterback along the sideline.
"Jump balls, Four. Jump balls and I got you," Lamb said he told Prescott.
Well, that should clear up any debate as to what was being said on the sideline. In case there was further doubt, Prescott confirmed what was said in his conversation with Lamb when the topic was broached during his media availability on Thursday.
There you have it.
Although the NBC broadcast sparked some discussion among fans across social media, there ultimately proved to be no drama behind the sideline exchange.