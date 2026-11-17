I have a good guess at what Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz were aiming to do when they refused to accept the role of sellers until the final hour of the NFL trade deadline last week. They were holding out for a different role, perhaps a cameo in next year’s NFL-themed Hallmark movie.

I can picture the billboards throughout Hollywood right now. Heck, maybe Robert Pattinson takes the lead role since he’s accepting about everything right now. From Batman to James Bond to playing the role of Justin Herbert.

Here’s the pitch: A once-winless team that fell to 0–8 refusing to admit defeat—even though they lost every week—at the trade deadline, only to quickly turn it around by next holiday season.

Perhaps Nicolas Cage can play the role of Harbaugh since it didn’t go so well for him portraying John Madden. I’m sure he can pull off saying, “Who’s got it better than us?”

The Chargers’ priorities are all wrong—unless you enjoy those rom-com Hallmark movies. I’ll admit, though, it would be a pretty epic comeback story if the Chargers are somehow in the mix for a Super Bowl 12 months from now.

However, given all the missteps Harbaugh and Hortiz have made this year—and you could probably span back to their hiring in 2024 for a lot more mistakes—it doesn’t seem likely that these Chargers will be a feel-good story next year.

Even on a night where they finally won a game, they still found a way to screw it up—to those who care about the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. L.A beat Baltimore, 23–20, on Monday night, but it might have kissed Ohio State stud wide receiver Jeremiah Smith goodbye. Still, no one in the Chargers’ locker room cares about that right now.

Veterans never play for their future replacements. On the other hand, the Chargers’ decision-makers shouldn’t be let off the hook for not prioritizing the future of the franchise. Losing teams usually accept the role of sellers because that means getting rid of prideful players who want to win now. Also, the Chargers did attempt one trade and somehow managed to fail on that, too. It’s rarely a good idea to trade with a divisional rival, but the Chargers thought it would be O.K. to agree to a trade that would send linebacker Daiyan Henley to Denver. But coach Sean Payton might have been trying to pull a fast one on the league’s worst team when he asked for different terms on the agreed-upon trade. At least Harbaugh had the awareness to nix the trade.

And I won’t criticize the Chargers too much for winning a game with half a season still left to play. There’s also the possibility that the team asked Khalil Mack and Derwin James whether they would like to stay or be traded. Those players have earned that right, but not younger players such as Quentin Johnston and Tuli Tuipulotu, who’s playing out the final year of his contract.

Looking at the standings, there will be a handful of teams who are likely eager to leapfrog the Chargers in the order (there are 12 teams currently with three wins or fewer). With the Chargers pulling to 1–8, they’re now in a three-way tie with Tennessee and Miami for the worst record in the league. Based on strength of schedule, the Titans now own the top pick and they likely would be thrilled for a chance to pair Cam Ward with Smith.

WINLESS NO MORE



The Chargers break through in Week 10 😤 pic.twitter.com/8JH6OrV8xg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2026

All Harbaugh has said since being hired in 2024 is that he wants to help Herbert. Well, he can do that by ensuring he gets to play with a generational wide receiver, not consistently putting him out there with inexperienced players who occasionally have issues catching the football.

Harbaugh and Hortiz were too busy focusing on their triumphant comeback story instead of taking a hard look in the mirror. But I digress, because there are various ways for getting a team back on the winning track—even though securing more draft capital has proved to be the best path.

The Chargers refusing to be sellers tells me that Harbaugh has gotten some kind of reassurance that he will be back next season. I’m not sure if the same would apply to Hortiz, but as Bane once famously said, they’re expecting someone in the wreckage of this 2026 season. And just firing offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for what has happened to Herbert likely won’t be enough. Tight end Charlie Kolar still can’t believe the Chargers once went 37 consecutive possessions without a touchdown earlier this season. (That’s going to be a fun scene in the Chargers-centric Hallmark movie.)

Justin Herbert runs it into the end zone himself 🏃



LACvsBAL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2vly6PdvSc — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026

Next year could potentially be Harbaugh and a new cast, which again brings me back to why not start the changes before the trade deadline. Perhaps the biggest mistake from this disastrous season won’t come from Harbaugh or Hortiz. It might fall on owner Dean Spanos if he assured Harbaugh that his job is safe and gave him the green light to stand pat at the deadline.

If the goal has always been to turn Herbert into a Hall of Famer, Harbaugh has so far failed at that. No coach should feel content with their job security after starting 0–8. Saying Harbaugh is safe might send the wrong message that everything that occurred in the first eight games was O.K. That it will all be fine next season when the Chargers turn it around before the premiere of their comeback holiday film.

Again, it’s neat that the Chargers finally won one. But more people need to be asking what took so long instead of trying to look ahead to a potential feel-good story.