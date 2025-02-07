Chargers Surprise Antonio Gates With Perfect Gift After Making Hall of Fame
Former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was officially named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Thursday. Gates, who spent his entire career with the Chargers from 2003 until his retirement after the 2018 season, received the news from running back and fellow Hall of Fame Chargers teammate LaDainian Tomlinson.
In honor of his achievement, the Chargers celebrated by adopting a goat in Gates's honor. The goat, a nod to the team considering Gates the "greatest of all time" tight end, is named Gatesy after him. Gatesy resides at the San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm.
"Since you're the GOAT we adopted a goat for you and named him Gatesy," the Chargers informed Gates.
Gates replied: "Wow. That is so sweet. Thank you so much."
Though there is not a consensus on Gates being the greatest tight end of all time, Gates is certainly one of the best to ever do it as his position. Gates, remarkably, emerged as a an eight-time Pro Bowler and three time first-team All-Pro at his position despite never playing college football. Though Gates had the opportunity to play college football for Nick Saban at Michigan State, Saban did not want him to also play basketball.
Gates left the school and only played basketball at Kent State. After he was viewed as a long shot to make the NBA, Gates decided to work out for NFL scouts. He worked out for the Chargers first and they quickly went on to sign him as an undrafted free agent. Over 16 seasons with the Chargers, Gates compiled 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. He remains the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end.