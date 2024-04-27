Chargers News: Joe Alt Explains Decision Behind LA Jersey Number
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a strategic move with their fifth overall pick. While many expected a pass chance, those familiar with head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz understood their approach. They've chosen to strengthen their offensive line, and in Joe Alt, they've secured the best candidate for the job.
Alt is a Charger and will be tasked to keep Justin Herbert upright and the backfield squeaky clean. While he's doing all of that, you can spot the No. 5 overall pick donning jersey number 76, the same jersey number his father and two-time Pro Bowler, John Alt, wore for 13 years as a Kansas City Chief.
Alt will don the same jersey number as his father did for 13 years, from 1984 to 1996. Joe is in LA and will play his father's old team twice a year. John is a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. Things just got awkward at the family dinner table.
Alt is just 21 years old, standing tall at 6-foot-9 and weighing 322 pounds; he is a force to be reckoned with. His impressive track record includes being named a unanimous All-American in 2023 and first-team All-American in 2022. With these credentials, he is poised to take the Charger offensive line to new heights, all while proudly sporting the No. 76 jersey.
More Chargers: Chargers News: LA Picks 2 Big Ten Cornerbacks In Fifth Round Of NFL Draft