Chargers have a surprise new team wanting to steal Jesse Minter to worry about

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to catch a break when it comes to NFL teams wanting to steal defensive coordinator Jesse Minter away from Jim Harbaugh, it seems.

By far the biggest threat to Minter is the Baltimore Ravens in the wake of that franchise moving on from John Harbaugh.

But now a new team has emerged.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans have put in a request to interview Minter for their vacant head-coaching job.

DC Jesse Minter on the defense: "We feel like we're capable of walking in anywhere and winning.” pic.twitter.com/QrudVf6nRA — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 8, 2026

Those Titans just finished 3-14 and fired Brian Callahan a handful of games into the year, handing things off to Mike McCoy for the rest of the season.

For Minter, it has to look like a pretty appealing destination. He would get a top draft pick, a No. 1 overall quarterback in Cam Ward and defensive stars like Jeffery Simmons to build around for the future. Bonus points for getting to play in the AFC South, too.

One would think the Ravens might be more appealing to Minter, though, given the organization's connection to the Chargers through the likes of general manager Joe Hortiz and others.

Regardless, it’s another thing for the Chargers to worry about right now.

With John Harbaugh looking like a top candidate for the Miami Dolphins, Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander is now a prime candidate to join him down there as the general manager.

This week I was told that Jesse Minter is a "star in the making" and that "he's more than ready to be a head coach". This fits really well for an organization that is search for their fourth head coach in its 30 year history. https://t.co/EmBqKhk62E — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 6, 2026

Alexander had a reported in-person meeting with the Dolphins scheduled before the Dolphins even fired Mike McDaniel and became the No. 1 obvious landing spot for John Harbaugh.

As for Jim Harbaugh? Beyond simply prepping to play the New England Patriots in the wild-card round this weekend, he’s just happy to see Minter get his shot as a head coach.

And while meeting with the media mid-week, Minter addressed his head-coaching chances, too, by keeping things in perspective.

"Yeah, I think anybody in the profession, competitor, eventually you want to have maybe that opportunity, but, right now, I mean you're playing the No. 2 seed Patriots, they're 14-3, MVP caliber quarterback ... It's easy to maintain your focus when you have that challenge."

