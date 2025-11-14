Jim Harbaugh provides update on Chargers offensive line
The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with a tidal wave of injuries this season to their offensive line. The Chargers fielded their 19th different offensive line combination against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 10 on Sunday night football.
Los Angeles may be looking to throw their 20th combination at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media on Wednesday and mentioned that newly acquired offensive lineman Trevor Penning has been focusing on left tackle this week at practice.
The Chargers lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury in training camp. Joe Alt, who took his place on the left side, missed several games with a high ankle injury and is now on season-ending injury reserve after reaggravating the injury.
The Chargers have had five different players take snaps at left tackle this season. Harbaugh's remarks indicate a 6th player at left tackle may be seen sooner rather than later.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' healthy scratches, creating lasting impact
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged the lack of continuity on the offensive line has been a factor during his media appearance.
"He's getting more acclimated" Roman said of Trevor Penning learning the offense and "the best five will play."
The Chargers and Greg Roman will need to continue to evolve creatively to help mitigate the lack of continuity on the offensive line. Justin Herbert is on a historic pace in terms of hits he is projected to be taking over the course of the full 17 game schedule.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh thinks NFL refs could be doing a better job of protecting Justin Herbert
Herbert is as tough as they come and simply chalks the hits up to being part of the game. The Chargers hope the offensive line can find continuity and slow down the pace that their franchise quarterback is currently on.
No announcement has been made regarding Trevor Penning potentially seeing the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it appears he is learning the Charger offense and will be an option soon.
