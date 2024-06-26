Chargers News: Can Rookie Los Angeles Receivers Prove Themselves in Preseason?
After newly installed Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Horitz jettisoned Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's top two wide receiver options, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen (who was traded to the Chicago Bears) and injury-prone pass catcher Mike Williams (who was cut), L.A. is totally revamping its offense, and there is a legitimate window for a breakout at the position.
Incumbent wideouts Quentin Johnston, whom former team president Tom Telesco selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Joshua Palmer are the top two most frequent targets still rostered. Hortiz drafted former Georgia Bulldogs receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and also looked to add a few more high-upside options in the later rounds, in Brendan Rice of USC and Jim Harbaugh's former Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson.
According to Brandon Howard of CBS Sports, both those players seem poised to at least get a shot at proving their mettle in the preseason.
"The son of NFL GOAT receiver Jerry Rice, the rookie from USC will compete for playing time with the Chargers this preseason," Howard writes about Brendan Rice. "Rice is a big-bodied target who can win on the perimeter with physicality, but he leaves a little to be desired in terms of speed and shiftiness. He'll have a chance to flash given the competition he'll face this summer, but it's more likely he'll be a backup in 2024."
When it comes to Cornelius Johnson's upside, Howard is a bit more optimistic he can get at least some run a bit sooner.
"Johnson followed coach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to Los Angeles, and it's there he'll compete for playing time this preseason," Howard writes. "For the Wolverines, Johnson scored 14 touchdowns over five seasons (61 games). He's a bigger receiver (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) with decent speed and agility but didn't show reliable hands in college and needs to work on polishing his game before making an impact in the NFL."
More Chargers: Why Fantasy Football Owners Should Take a Flier on Returning Wide Receiver