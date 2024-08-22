Chargers DC Jesse Minter Breaks Down JT Woods' Tryout at Cornerback
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has implemented a cross-training method for his secondary players. A direct result of this method is the recent success of JT Woods at outside cornerback, a new position for the third year.
Minter told reporters on Wednesday that the recent move to corner for Woods has been a success for a number of reasons.
"Yeah, I think he’s got length, size, speed, coverage ability. I think when you do stuff like that, it’s for multiple reasons," Minter told reporters. "It’s to increase his value, see if that’s maybe a good fit for him. I also think it’ll make him better, and maybe a safety role as well with his coverage ability. So, I’m just excited about the way he’s developed as a man cover guy, and think that there are multiple ways we could try to use that down the road to help us."
Woods has played primarily at the safety position since he was drafted by the Chargers as a third-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft. He was the Bolts' first pick of the 2022 draft since the Chargers gave up their second-round pick in the trade for Khalil Mack.
Woods has lost any traction at gaining a spot on the roster as a safety. There are already four safety spots that have been secured.
Woods hasn't quite performed how the Chargers would have hoped, but his recent performance at outside cornerback is certainly promising. The position switch may benefit both Woods and the team.
Woods' recent resurgence on the field is a direct result of Minter's training method. The Chargers defensive coordinator spoke earlier this month about a versatile secondary.
Minter shared that he wants to put the next best player in the game if somebody goes down. He is less concerned with what exact position the player is in and more concerned with the talent of the player. Minter doesn't care if it's a nickel, corner, or safety, his hope is that he can insert the next best player into the game.
The recent success of Woods is directly correlated with Minter's teaching methods. The versatility of the unit will certainly pay dividends throughout the season when injuries are inevitable and the next best player will be asked to step up.
Minter hopes to revamp a defense that struggled in 2023. The unit was one of the worst in the league. Nevertheless, things are looking up for the Chargers defense this season with Minter at the helm.
If Woods' success tells us anything, it's that Minter's vision for versatile secondary players is coming to life.