Chargers' impressive 2-0 start leads to seismic shift in AFC West expectations
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 to start the season and there is already a massive shift happening when it comes to expectations for the AFC West division.
The Chargers have been impressive over two games, with a huge statement win in Week 1 over the Kansas City Chiefs, and then a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
Meanwhile, the rest of the AFC West has struggled. The Chiefs are 0-2 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and look like a shell of themselves, and both the Raiders and Denver Broncos are 1-1, with the Broncos falling to the Indianapolis Colts in an upset loss on Sunday.
After what has transpired over the first two weeks, the Chargers are now considered the betting favorites to win the division, according to Pro Football Focus Betting.
Here's a look at the current odds:
- Los Angeles Chargers (-110)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+270)
- Denver Broncos (+320)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+1900)
Of course, we've seen this story before.
The Chiefs get off to a slow start and everyone thinks this is the year they completely fall off before Kansas City eventually turns things around and goes on to have an elite season.
However, this time it's a little different. The 0-2 start for the Chiefs is the first in the Patrick Mahomes era, so head coach Andy Reid's team is in uncharted territory right now.
Adding to that, the division is as competitive as it has ever been in years with the Chargers and Broncos surging since last season and the Raiders having a better team than they did in 2024 because of the upgrade Geno Smith provides under center.
It's more than fair to be bullish on the Chargers' chances of winning the AFC West after the first two games.
The offense has played well, the defense is once again elite and Los Angeles has looked like the best team in the division thus far.
