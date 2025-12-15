Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have done it. They eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs from playoff contention, words that haven't been said since the 2014 season. The Chiefs have been the Bolts' main nemesis for the last decade, along with the rest of the AFC West.

The Chargers completed the season sweep of the Chiefs on Sunday with a gritty 16-13 win at Arrowhead. It came with some controversy, however, as tempers flared a few times throughout the game. Tony Jefferson was ejected following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Perhaps the worst takeaway from this game was Patrick Mahomes going down with a torn ACL, ending his season. As if the Chiefs' playoff chances ending wasn't enough, Mahomes' injury unfortunately added even more pain to what was a disastrous 2025 season for the Chargers' rivals.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh opened his presser by wishing the best for Mahomes.

RELATED: Chargers' gutsy win over Chiefs skyrockets playoff chances in AFC race

Harbaugh wishes the best for Mahomes after injury

Classy from Jim Harbaugh postgame:



"Before we get started, I hope Patrick is okay. He is one of the greatest competitors of all time in the history of the game. I have total respect for him and just hope he's okay. Prayers and thoughts are with him. I hope he dodged a bullet.” — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 14, 2025

It's very unfortunate that Mahomes went down with such a tragic injury.

What does this mean for next season? Given that this happened in Week 15, Mahomes likely won't be ready for Week 1 of next season. The AFC West has been a two-team battle this year anyways, as the Broncos won their 11th-straight game on Sunday to move to 12-2 on the year.

The next three weeks should be interesting, especially with the Chargers and Broncos set to meet in Denver to close out the regular season. Denver will face the Jaguars and Chiefs over the next two weeks, while the Chargers are set to play the Cowboys and Texans. Depending on how things play out, Week 18 could potentially be a winner-take-all for the AFC West crown.

RELATED: Chargers sweep Chiefs for the first time in over a decade

Things are heating up in the AFC West. The Chargers need to keep their foot on the gas to finish the regular season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tony Jefferson hit leads to ejection, Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid help break up skirmish

Trade acquisition in rotation with high-priced free agent to protect Justin Herbert

Chargers vs. Chiefs playoff-implicating matchup quick analysis, takeaways

Chargers knock Patrick Mahomes from game and Chiefs from playoffs in epic victory