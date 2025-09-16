Jim Harbaugh has completely abandoned the run and the Chargers are better for it
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has a reputation as an old-school, run-first, impose-the-will type of guy.
Just don’t tell 2025 Jim Harbaugh.
Monday night, Harbaugh threw the old reputations in the trash again during the 20-9 dismantling of old rival Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders.
There, his Chargers attempted 27 passes with star quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 19 of those for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Harbaugh’s offense technically ran 26 times…but a team-high nine carries went to Herbert himself.
RELATED: Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders
Really, it was a 27-17 split. And when the Chargers beat the Chiefs in Brazil to open the season, it was a 34-18 split while Herbert outdueled Patrick Mahomes.
Maybe this is all made possible by the dramatic upgrades made around Herbert at the skill positions. Or, perhaps more likely, it’s an evolution for Harbaugh himself, never mind offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The fact Herbert isn't battling nagging injuries like he did for most of last year probably doesn't hurt, either.
All the noise this offseason still pointed toward the old-school running. Harbaugh did an oh-so-Harbaugh thing while bringing on Najee Harris for his sheer reliability. The Chargers went a little more modern, but still a Harbaugh thing when drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round.
RELATED: Chargers should consider free agent LB reunions after Denzel Perryman injury
Rather than go that predictable route, though, the Chargers are suddenly a pass-happy team and that gives them a major ceiling in the AFC.
And here’s the thing…the Chargers won’t catch every opponent off guard with this. It’s out there now. But whether those opponents will be able to actually stop it very much remains to be seen, which is a testament to Harbaugh realizing what he has with Herbert and how to unleash it best.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders