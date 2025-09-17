Chargers dodge worst-case scenario with Khalil Mack injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers finally got a Khalil Mack injury update after the star edge rusher suffered a gruesome-looking injury during Monday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
And it appears the Chargers and Mack escaped the worst-case scenario.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mack’s injury is not season-ending. Mack will likely return “in a few weeks,” per the report, due to a dislocated elbow.
RELATED: Teair Tart is becoming the bully Chargers need on defense
Mack, who re-signed with the Chargers this offseason on a one-year deal, exited the game in the first half and quickly reappeared on the sidelines in street clothes with his arm in a sling.
The news could still have the Chargers looking for edge rushing help in free agency or otherwise. Bud Dupree and Caleb Murphy struggled to generate pressure with Mack out of the lineup on Monday night. Tuli Tuipulotu is a former second-round pick continuing to develop on the fly after the team moved on from Joey Bosa this past offseason.
The Chargers play a third straight AFC West game in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, then travel to New York for a game against the Giants in Week 4 to close out the month. They don't have a bye until November in Week 12, so barring something unexpected, Mack will be back well before that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh has completely abandoned the run and the Chargers are better for it
Chargers’ Daiyan Henley fought through huge fever, tears for breakout vs. Raiders
Raiders give Jesse Minter, Chargers zero credit for defense's dominant showing