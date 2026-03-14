Ranking Los Angeles Chargers’ Top 4 Free Agency Moves So Far, from Best to Good

After a few days of work by general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, the roster of the Los Angeles Chargers has a lot of familiar faces and a few new ones. Less than a week into the league’s new fiscal year, here’s a look at some decisions that the franchise has made that stand out.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. Re-signing OLB Khalil Mack

He returns for his fifth season with the franchise, and remains an impactful performer after 12 NFL campaigns—four each with the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers. The nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro has amassed 113.0 regular-season sacks, to go along with 36 forced fumbles (4 in 2025), 13 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions—two returned for touchdowns.

Khalil Mack has racked up 36.5 sacks in his 62 regular-season appearances with the Bolts, including 5.5 QB traps in a dozen games this past season. A one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Years (2016 with Raiders), the 12-year pro and 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu will make for an effective tandem. Mack is back via a one-year contract.

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Releasing RG Mekhi Becton

He proved to be a major disappointment one year after playing the best football of his brief career. Mekhi Becton was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He was a 13-game starter as a rookie, but went down in the ’21 season opener and didn’t see the field again until 2023. The former University of Louisville standout returned to play in start in 16 games, but hit the open market in 2024.

Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman took a chance on the 6’7”, 363-pound performer, and he easily enjoyed his best season as a member of a team that won Super Bowl LIX. He inked a two-year deal with the Chargers last offseason, however the Bolts cut him loose earlier this month. Addition by subtraction.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Signing C Tyler Biadasz

While the release of Becton solved a problem, the addition of this six-year pro figures to be a huge positive for Mike McDaniel’s offense. After four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, underrated center Tyler Biadasz signed with the Commanders in 2024. This offseason, he was cut somewhat-surprisingly loose by Washington in a move that saved Dan Quinn’s team $2.85 million in cap room (via Spotrac). Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz wasted little time adding the Commanders’ castoff, inking him to a three-year, $30 million contract. He replaces retired Bradley Bozeman.

The 6’3”, 316-pound pivot comes off his best NFL season according to the grading system of Pro Football Focus. He was also PFF’s 12th-ranked center in 2025. Biadasz’s solid resume includes 91 career starts (including playoffs).

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

4. Signing TE Charlie Kolar

He’s not necessarily a household name, but a player that the Chargers will utilize in a big way. Four-year veteran Charlie Kolar has played his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens. He was a fourth-round draft choice in 2022, and has a total of 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns in 47 regular-season contests. He made appearances in the 2023 and 2024 playoffs with the Ravens, catching a total of one pass.

However, the beauty of the Kolar move has little to do with his receiving skills. Again, going back to Pro Football Focus, Kolar is the service’s No. 10 performer at his position, which also includes being the 10th-best tight end when it comes to run blocking. That’s certainly something that appeals to Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel.