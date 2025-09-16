Charger Report

Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers' defensive leader Khalil Mack left Monday night's game after his left arm bent awkwardly making a tackle against the Raiders.

Richie Whitt

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass under pressure from Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers jumped to a 10-6 lead against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night but their positive play is overshadowed by what appeared to a serious injury to star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

On the last play of the first quarter, Mack was chasing down Raiders' receiver Tre Tucker from behind. But as he went to reach for Tucker, his left arm was hit and severely hyperextended in a collision with teammate Troy Dye.

Mack grabbed his left wrist/forearm in obvious pain and ran to the sideline, where trainers hurriedly escorted him to the team's medical tent. Shortly thereafter, Mack headed to the Chargers' locker room still holding his arm. He then took a cart to the Raiders' locker room for imaging tests on his elbow, according to ESPN's broadcast.

Mack, a four-time All-Pro and the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, is a key to head coach Jim Harbaugh's defensive plan. Especially in the wake of Joey Bosa's departure to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

The Chargers suffered a serious injury on the offensive line when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater went down during training camp.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Raiders
