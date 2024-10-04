Chargers seem to be mimicking another AFC Team, which may not be smart
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz joined the team this offseason after spending 26 years with the Baltimore Ravens, most recently as Director of Player Personnel. Now, his head coach is the brother of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, his offensive coordinator is a Harbaugh family friend, and the team added four former Ravens to the offense this spring.
Through four games, the Chargers have made it clear they want to be physical up front on both sides of the ball and be a run-heavy offense. They even passed up on wide receivers for a right tackle with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In other words, they're modeling themselves after Hortiz's former employer.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but will it win the Chargers a Super Bowl in the future?
Los Angeles's defense has been stifling in 2024, allowing just 12.5 points and 282.5 yards per game. However, the run-first offense has cooled down during the Chargers' two-game skid after getting off to a hot start.
Gus Edwards has yet to pan out and, after rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games of the season, J.K. Dobbins has been held to 76 yards on 2.62 yards per carry since.
The Ravens have been one of the NFL's models for success since joining the league in 1996, winning two Super Bowls and boasting a win percentage of .568, the sixth-best in the NFL since 1996.
However, the Ravens' last Super Bowl was in 2012 and they've made the AFC Championship once since then. In 2018, the team was leaning toward firing John Harbaugh before Lamar Jackson replaced Joe Flacco and led Baltimore to the AFC North crown.
The ultimate goal in the AFC right now is to topple Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the 2023 AFC Championship and 2024 season opener, Jackson and the Ravens are 1-5 against Mahomes using the same approach the Chargers are using.
But everyone has to start somewhere. If the Chargers want to use Baltimore's model to get back to the playoffs, that's fine. But if they want to get to the next level and replace the Chiefs as kings of the West, a different strategy may behoove Los Angeles.