Chargers control their own destiny after victory over Broncos

The Chargers knew they needed some help on Sunday to be in the playoff seeding, but that wasn't the focus. Their focus was on beating the Denver Broncos then worrying about whatever happened around them.

They ended up beating the Broncos 34-13.

As the Chargers ran onto the field to face the Broncos, the Miami Dolphins lost to the Tennessee Titans 34-3 while the L.A. Rams beat the Baltimore Ravens 20-19. Former Denver Bronco Von Miller made a huge sack to put the game away.

That meant the Chargers needed to handle their business.

Chargers midseason acquisition Andre Roberts returned the opening kick 47 yards to give the Chargers good field position to start. The offense came out running the football with Austin Ekeler. He had runs of four, nine, 14, and three yards to score the opening touchdown.

The Chargers held a 10-0 lead when the Broncos offense started driving and got the ball to the two-yard line of the Chargers but faced fourth down. The Broncos tried a Philly Special, but safety Nasir Adderley hit receiver Kendall Hilton (former college quarterback), Drew Lock still caught the pass trying to get to the end zone, but Joey Bosa made a big tackle one-yard short. It was Chargers ball.

"When you're in kind of in a goal-line zero stick coverage, the guy that you don't account for is the quarterback, and we got to do a better job of making sure that we account for that guy," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. "But sometimes when you play the game, the way that Nas and Joey and the other nine guys played sometimes that that can make up for you know, any type of coverage mistake that you make."

The Chargers couldn't convert on the next drive, so they punted, but Diontae Spencer muffed it, and cornerback Kemon Hall recovered it for the offense.

Justin Herbert drove the offense up the field, but with 14 seconds left, he went through three progressions and found Keenan Allen for the eight-yard touchdown.

There was a 101-yard touchdown return for Roberts later in the game, which was the first one since Micheal Spurlock in 2012. Also, a Herbert to Mike Williams 45-yard touchdown bomb.

Now they have to face the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend.

"Next week, there's a lot at stake, so we're excited to compete," Staley said. "We're going to have to rest up and learn from this tape. There'll be plenty to learn from, and then we got to keep it moving to the Raiders."

The Raiders are coming off a big 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That makes it two wins in a row for them. They also beat the Broncos last week 17-13.

"We got to win this next game," Ekeler said. "So, it's just going to be another week. We're going to take our mind is this is the life of its own. We're playing the Raiders. Let's get it done."

Earlier in the week, Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph said that Staley told them their backs were against the wall, and he wanted to see how they would respond. They responded well on Sunday.

Now they have to go on the road and win in the black hole.

"Got to win," Allen said. "Playoff mindset. Everything's on the line. It is what it is. Back's against the wall."

The Chargers beat them 28-14 on Monday Night Football, but both teams are very different. The Raiders are playing good defense while trying to score one more point than the opposing team.

Los Angeles had two shaky weeks against the Chiefs and the Texans but had a bounce-back win over the Broncos on Sunday.

"Everyone has to be focused dialed in this entire week, because like you said, it is a big game," Herbert said. "The Raiders are a really good team. They're playing really good football right now."

The Chargers are a victory away from making the postseason for the first time in the Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert era.

"Definitely nice to be playing for something at the end of the year," Ekeler said.