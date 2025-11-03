Jim Harbaugh needs help, who is available?
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to secure a victory over the Tennessee Titans. The victory came with a price. The Chargers lost both of their starting tackles in this matchup, again.
Starting right tackle Bobby Hart was signed as a free agent several weeks into the season and was starting in place of injured starter Trey Pipkins. He left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury.
Disaster struck in the second quarter as former Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day took and outside rush lane on right tackle Trey Pipkins. Unfortunately, Titans edge rusher Jihad Ward also took a wide outside rush working against left tackle Joe Alt. Both Titans defenders met at the top of the arc as Justin Herbert stepped up in the pocket. Joseph-Day violently crashed into Alt's legs as he was engaged with Ward.
Joe Alt was carted off the field with a reaggravation of his injured ankle.
Jim Harbaugh, when asked about drafting Joe Alt with the number five overall pick last year famously said, "Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons."
The Chargers are running out of weapons. Five different Chargers have taken snaps at left tackle, four at right tackle and three at right guard through week nine. The bottom line is, Los Angeles needs reinforcements.
The NFL trade deadline looms. The deadline is Tuesday, November 4th at 4p est.
Who is might be available for the Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz to make a deal for? Which teams could he call?
Andrew Wylie/ Nick Allegretti, Washington Commanders: The Commanders have suffered a long list of injuries themselves. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a horrific dislocated elbow to his non-throwing arm in a loss on Sunday night football, two days before the deadline. NFL insider Jordan Schultz mentions Washington as being open to moving their starting right guard Andrew Wylie who is on an expiring contract and reserve guard Nick Allegretti.
Teven Jenkins, Cleveland Browns: The Browns are going through a rebuilding phase and will need to rebuild most of their offensive line next season with aging veterans hitting free agency as are most of their reserve lineman. The Chargers are limited on trade assets may not be able to make a deal for their veteran starters including guards Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and center Ethan Pocic. Reserve lineman Teven Jenkins, who has experience at both tackle and guard, could benefit from a change of scenery with a chance to play on an expiring contract.
Ben Cleveland, Baltimore Ravens: The Chargers and Ravens have already made a deal once this season. Could another move be made for reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland who has fallen down the depth chart in Baltimore? Joe Hortiz was on the Ravens staff when the team drafted Cleveland in the 3rd round in the 2021 draft.
Max Mitchell, New York Jets: No, not Breece Hall. The Chargers need offensive line help. Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was the Jets director of player personnel for five seasons before joining the Chargers. He was on the staff when the Jets drafted offensive tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth round of 2022. The Jets have a pair of young talented tackles ahead of Mitchell on the depth chart.
Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans: Zeitler is a veteran nearing the end of his career but is still playing at a high level. He is on a one year deal with the Titans. He played for the Ravens from 2021-2023 while Joe Hortiz was in the front office.
