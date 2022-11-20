Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 11 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers enter Week 11 with a 5-4 record as they get set to go head-to-head with the 7-2 Chiefs.

The health of the Chargers this season has been largely compromised, but the team is expected to get back two pivotal pieces for this week's contest. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are likely to play barring any setbacks during pregame warmups.

As the Chargers anticipate getting back two important pass-catchers, the Chiefs are dealing with injuries to two of their top playmakers. Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out with a concussion.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of this AFC West clash:

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Moneyline : Chiefs -225, Chargers +188

: Chiefs -225, Chargers +188 Over/under: 52.5

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread opened with the Chiefs favored by 5.5 points, and the line hasn’t changed throughout the week. This game marks the second time in which the Chargers and Chiefs will face off this season with the previous meeting ending in a 27-24 Kansas City victory.

After the point total opened at 50.5 points, the line has gone up over the last few days, now sitting at 52.2 points. The over/under is slated to be the largest line of all the games in Week 11.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 contest is set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.