Chargers vs. Chiefs turns into an overtime thriller

It was a wild Thursday night game between the Chargers and Chiefs.

The formula that the Chargers have been using all season almost worked against the Kansas City Chiefs again. Almost. In an overtime thriller, they ended up losing to the visiting team 34-28.

The Chargers have been an aggressive team all season long on fourth down. That formula helped them beat the Chiefs in week three of the season. It has helped them beat the Raiders, Browns, and others.

They got down to the Chiefs five-yard line on the opening drive where there were two clear drops by receiver Mike Williams plus a failed fourth-down conversion.

The Chiefs answered back by driving 95-yards and scoring a touchdown on a fullback Michael Burton seven-yard run.

Before halftime, it was a 14-10 Chargers lead when they faced another goal-line dilemma. On second down, quarterback Justin Herbert threw it in the flat to tight end Jared Cook, but he dropped it. He would have walked into the end zone.

Two plays later, it is fourth down, Herbert threw a pass to receiver Keenan Allen, but Daniel Sorenson knocked it down.

That was two missed opportunities for points.

"We got to find ways to get points," Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said. "On fourth downs going for it, I like it. Once again got to come up with those plays."

After halftime, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 33-yarder to get to within one point from the Chargers 14-13.

Next Chargers drive, they got down to the Kansas City 28-yard line and faced fourth down. Herbert threw a pass to Cook, but linebacker Nick Bolton put his hand between the tight ends and knocked the ball down.

They had three failed fourth-down conversions inside of the Chiefs 30-yard line.

"To be able to have four downs in a drive, I think is huge, especially as short as they have been," Herbert said. "We need to convert those. We need to be better."

It has been the style of Brandon Staley all season.

"That's the way we're going to play around here," Staley said. "That's the way we're going to play. When you have a quarterback like ours, and we have an offense like ours, that's the way we're going to play because that's how you need to play against Kansas City."

It has worked for them in the past. It just didn't work on Thursday.

"Leave the game in our hands," Allen said. "I don't want to kick the ball, watch it and hope. I'd rather be out there and let us do it."

The Chargers had another crucial mistake on their next drive when the offense faced third and goal on the one-yard line. Running back Joshua Kelley took the handoff, tried to jump over the pile, and coughed up the football. Kansas City recovered it.

Three plays later, Uchenna Nwosu popped up a pass from Patrick Mahomes and intercepted it to give the team the ball back on the two-yard line. This time running back Austin Ekeler took the handoff and punched in his 17th touchdown of the season.

The Chiefs would answer when on third down tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass from Mahomes and turned it into a 69-yard gain. It put the ball at the one-yard line. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill caught a one-yard touchdown, and they converted the two-point try to tie things up at 21. Hill finished with 148 yards and one touchdown.

Chargers moved up the field and finished off the drive with a bullet pass from Herbert to Allen for a six-yard touchdown. It was quickly answered by Kansas City when Mahomes hit Kelce for a seven-yard touchdown.

Chargers had 1:16 left to answer, but the offense couldn't move the football. Ty Long punted for the only time in the game. Kansas City kneeled it and the game headed to overtime.

Former Charger and current Chiefs outside linebacker Melvin Ingram called tails, and it didn't fail.

Mahomes quickly led them up the field and finished the game with a Kelce 34-yard touchdown. He finished with 191 yards and two touchdowns.

"DJ (Derwin James) on Kelce what y'all I think is going to happen?" Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "Different game next time."

James reaggravated a hamstring injury and was out of the game by the third quarter.

It was a rough game for the Chargers. They went two for five on fourth downs.

"It's always tough," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "We ride with coach whatever decision he makes, but that's how we played all year. We just lost that way today."

The Chargers have three days to rest before getting back to work on Monday. There are some things they need to patch up, but at 8-6, they are still in the playoff mix.

"Our whole season is in front of us," Staley said.