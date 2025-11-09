Charger Report

Aaron Rodgers will face a first on Sunday Night Football against Chargers

The veteran quarterback has faced the Chargers three times in his career.

Thomas Martinez

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) calls a play at the line against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) calls a play at the line against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday Night Football. The matchup will be the fourth time in Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career he has faced the Chargers.

Rodgers has a 2-1 record against the Chargers, his last win coming against the then San Diego Chargers in 2015 when Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers threw for over 500 yards in a losing effort.

His last matchup against the Chargers came in 2019 when the Chargers took down the Green Bay Packers at the Chargers' temporary home of Stubhub Center.

Sofi Stadium: a first for Aaron Rodgers

Sunday night's matchup against the Chargers will mark the first time Aaron Rodgers has ever played at Sofi Stadium. Rodgers faced the Los Angeles Rams several times while both on the Packers and New York Jets but has always played host to Los Angeles.

Herbert and Rodgers face each other for the first time

The Chargers hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers will be a first at Sofi Stadium for Rodgers but it will also mark the first time Rodgers will face off against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert and Rodgers missed each other in the 2023 season when Rodgers missed the season due to injury.

Rodgers is averaging 211.5 yards per game so far in 2025 and his splits between home and away games are almost identical. Will the lights and turf at Sofi Stadium make a difference for Rodgers this Sunday night?

