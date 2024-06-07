Chargers News: After Massive Overhaul, How Will Greg Roman Handle WR Room?
The Los Angeles Chargers seem poised to prioritize the run game this season. That seems to be the play, despite the fact that they boast one of the most lethal young right arms in the game today — that of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports writes that Herbert has the most passing yards (17,223) and completions (1,613) for a signal caller through their first four years. Herbert is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second-most passing touchdowns through his first four years, too, with 114.
Podell wonders how the Bolts intend to proceed with the team's wideout room now that they have ditched six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and WR2 Mike Williams and decided to prioritize protecting Herbert (they used their No. 5 pick on former All-American Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt) over adding top-tier help with still-available prospects Malik Nabers of the LSU Tigers, who was selected with the No. 6 pick by the New York Giants, and Rome Odunze of the Washington Huskies, picked with the No. 9 selection by the Chicago Bears.
The team instead drafted former two-time CFP national champion Georgia Bulldogs pass catcher Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round, plus USC receiver Brenden Rice and Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson with the Nos. 225 and 253 picks in the seventh round. Additionally, new general manager Joe Hortiz inked veteran free agent DJ Chark to a $3 million, one-season contract.
Podell posits that the addition of new offensive coordinator Greg Roman adds fuel to the fire of the notion that the club will be emphasizing a smashmouth, run-heavy offense.
"Will the stylistic shift to more of a balanced offense, or even a run-first attack, while relying on rookies plus 2023 first-round pick receiver Quentin Johnston (431 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 38 catches as a rookie) in the passing game result in long-term gains in the win column for the Chargers? We'll see," Podell concludes.
More Chargers: Los Angeles' 2024 Preseason Schedule and Times Finalized