Chargers News: Brandon Staley Fired Justin Herbert's Fave Coach After Playoff Season
Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley apparently struggled to read the room, at least when it comes to how he handled his own support staff.
According to former two-year Los Angeles reserve quarterback Chase Daniel, Staley decided to ditch Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite assistant coach, Shane Day, the club's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after a successful two-year stint in 2021 and '22. Day went on to coach for the Houston Texans last season, before being brought back by new head coach Jim Harbaugh to once again lead the Bolts' quarterback room.
Daniel hopped onto "The Herd With Colin Cowherd," where he spoke with Jason McIntyre about Day's influence on the Chargers' most pivotal player.
"Shane Day is the person I wanted to mention here... he's our quarterback coach," Daniel said. "And Shane Day was with him in 2021, and 2022, he was fired — really, sent packing, and that was the one guy Justin wanted. He's the quarterback coach. [He] and Justin have an amazing relationship. I guarantee you that Justin had a huge deal in getting him back here, he was in Houston last year. So I love that development."
After Herbert earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 under Day and subsequently led the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time, he was mysteriously given the axe by Staley. Befuddingly, he wasn't the only key Herbert whisperer Staley let go after that year.
"Staley let him go," Daniel said. "And that's the year they fired [offensive coordinator Joe] Lombardi too... Harbaugh brought him back, and I don't know this for sure and certain, but I would 100 percent think that Justin had some type of say in that because Justin and him are like... it's a good match."
The Bolts slipped to a 5-12 record the subsequent season, and Staley lost his own job as a result.
